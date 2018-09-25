Chrome 70 will let users decline to linking web, browser sign-in

Now, in response to the feedback, Google has announced that in Chrome 70, users will be able to "turn off linking web-based sign-in with browser-based sign-in." As Google Security Princess Parisa Tabriz writes, it will still default to on, but you can opt out of it and have an assurance that the browser is not syncing your data to the cloud in the background. It's also changing a confusing blue button Green complained about, so that instead of just "Sync as (your name)" it clearly indicates that pressing it will turn syncing on or off.

Finally, one other change comes to the "clear cookies" function. Previously, it would leave Google authorization cookies behind so that the user would still be signed in, but now it will blow those away too.