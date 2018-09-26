Panasonic's full-frame mirrorless S1R is loaded with potential

Yesterday, Panasonic made a big splash by announcing the L-Mount alliance with Leica and Sigma, and unveiling its first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Lumix S1 and S1R. The 24- and 47-megapixel cameras, respectively, are still prototypes and the specs aren't final, but they look promising. Both have built-in image stabilization, a large, high-resolution EVF, triaxial tilt LCD for both selfie photographers and vloggers, the highest flash sync speeds on the market, and double slots for SD and XQD cards.
We were able to get our hands on the S1R, and although the camera was non-operational, the design and layout are nearly final. As such, I was able to check out the handling of the camera and compare it to Panasonic's flagship GH5. So far, in terms of dials and buttons, I prefer it to what Canon and Nikon have done. Where Canon tried some bold layout changes on the EOS R, Panasonic has stuck to a more traditional and more tactile layout.