Google Images will display creator and credit information

"Employing IPTC metadata standards in Google Images results will help ensure proper attribution of credit and support photographers' copyright, while also boosting the discoverability of content and creators," PhotoShelter CEO Andrew Fingerman said in a statement. "This is a win for the professional photo community."

This move is part of a larger overhaul of Google Images that the company is undertaking. Google announced earlier this week that it's improving Images' ranking algorithm, bringing product tags to images featuring items you can buy and introducing Lens to Images.

Earlier this year, Google made some changes to Images, including a removal of the "View Image" link, as part of a copyright dispute settlement with Getty Images.

Image: Google