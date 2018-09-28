LG may unveil a hybrid Wear OS watch October 3rd

Half a year later, this will launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ as the LG Watch W7. https://t.co/vEXJ6BOvvG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018

The watch's existence was reported earlier this year, with FCC filings suggesting it would include a 1.2-inch display, 768MB RAM and 4GB of storage but no GPS or NFC functions. At the time, it seemed the device would be called Watch Timepiece.

The V40, meanwhile, will have five cameras and likely a 6.4-inch display. We'll find out more about the phone, and seemingly the LG Watch G7, at LG's event October 3rd.