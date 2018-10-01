Google Store launches mail-in repair service for Pixel devices

After that, you'll have to choose from a list of possible issues your phone might have, so Google knows what to look for if it's not a cracked screen or anything extremely obvious. You can still get free repair if your phone is under warranty and it didn't take a dip in your toilet or came in with a shattered screen -- you know, problems caused by accidental damage.

According to the new service's FAQs, Google will even send you a prepaid packaging two to three days after you open your repair ticket, though you can also pack your device on your own. Since it involves sending the device to the tech giant for repair, the chance of this service making its way to other countries is likely slim to none. Even in the US, Google notes that it might not be available to some customers.