Nest's simplified Thermostat E arrives in the UK for £199

With the latest thermostat from Google-owned Nest, you can tweak the temperature using a dial, or (of course) set up schedules and adjust settings using the Nest app. If you'd rather verbally boss the smart thermostat around, you can do so with your voice assistant of choice, while it will learn your routines and preferences over time. The True Radiant feature, meanwhile, allows Thermostat E to optimize your heating system so it reaches the correct temperature at the desired time without overheating. The device also works with the Temperature Sensor.