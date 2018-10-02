Apple Wallet now supports contact-free student ID cards

Apple has been promising support for contactless student ID cards ever since it unveiled iOS 12, and it's finally here a few weeks after the software itself. Students at Duke University, the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma can now add their ID cards to Apple Wallet and use their iPhones and Apple Watches to access facilities, or pay for must-haves like food and laundry. You might not have to dig through your wallet just to return to your dorm after a long night out.