Smart unveils its oh-so-cute Forease urban EV concept

Other touches include seamlessly integrated door handles, tunnels in the rear head rests and design touches on the headlights and elsewhere. There are also round displays instead of air vents, because who needs air vents, baby, we're in a convertible!

In all seriousness, it's the electric drive train that counts the most. Since 2017, Smart has only sold electric vehicles in the USA, Canada and Norway, and will go all electric in Europe by 2020, with the rest of the world to follow later. By unveiling a concept car that sticks to that theme, Mercedes can show off its green bonafides, even though gas-powered sedans and SUVs are still its main cash cow -- until the EQ lineup enters the market in 2020.

While it unveiled the Forease, Mercedes revealed that it will make Paris its fourth car2go car-sharing city, starting in January. The fleet will start with 400 Smart electric cars (built in France, natch), and Mercedes thinks that Paris could eventually become its largest car2go city. The service might, eventually help residents forget about the death of its last car-sharing service, Auto'lib.

