Surface Pro 6 hands-on: Same looks, but a huge speed bump

While it would have been nice to see Microsoft slim down the Surface Pro 6's screen bezels a bit more, it's still a fetching device. The new black case gives it a more serious vibe, which could be tempting to consumers who never gelled with Microsoft's gray surface aesthetic. It would have been nice to see Microsoft move towards USB-C though, especially since it included that on the Surface Go. Mostly, I just want to see the company move away from the clunky, proprietary Surface power connection.

Unfortunately, I didn't have a chance benchmark the Surface Pro 6 (media events rarely make time for that), but it felt very fast as I piled on browser tabs, loaded up 4K YouTube videos, and opened as many apps as I could. While I never found the last Surface Pro slow, the sheer power of this model could tempt over users who'd never consider a hybrid tablet.

The Surface Pro 6 is available for pre-order today starting at $899 (the lowest Microsoft has ever priced a Surface). Unfortunately, the Type Covers are still sold separately, so be sure to bank another $100 for that.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!