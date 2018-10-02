Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 puts quad-core CPU power in a thin tablet

While the Surface line has been a leader in the convertible device market, competition is coming from all angles, including Lenovo's Yoga line, Apple's iPad Pro and even the leather HP Spectre Folio that was just unveiled. Last year's Surface Pro brought refinement to Microsoft's top-of-the-line convertible device, while staying incredibly light with great battery life. Now it's time for a refresh and the Surface Pro 6 comes with updated 8th generation Intel Core CPUs combined with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD all wrapped in matte black, blue, red or grey. As shown by the leak earlier, it's sticking with same charging connector and USB-A style ports.

The design hasn't changed much, keeping that ubiquitous hinge and Surface Pen close by, and it's sticking to a 3:2 aspect ratio that helps maintain usefulness as a tablet. The display is improved, at 267ppi and, according to Panos Panay, the best contrast ratio they've ever achieved, plus an autofocusing 8.0MP camera for videochatting and Windows Hello login using facial recognition.

The selling point of the Surface Pro is that it will help you get your work done anywhere, and these new models are looking to expand that range with 13.5 hours of battery life while maintaining the same 1.7 pound weight. It will go on sale alongside the Surface Laptop 2 beginning October 16th, with the price for a Core i5 equipped model starting at $899, the lowest price we've seen for a Pro model at launch.

