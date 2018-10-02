China's game approval freeze forces Tencent to restructure

According to Reuters, the company's market value has plummeted in the past months, as investors worry about the regulatory roadblocks it's facing and its lack of clear overseas strategy. Back in August, Bloomberg reported that it lost over $160 billion in value since January this year, and considering its shares fell further just last week, that number most likely grew over the past couple of months.

Going forward, Tencent will implement changes focusing on its corporate offerings. It will consolidate three business groups into a single unit and will create a new one for the cloud and smart industries in order to improve its cloud-based services for corporate clients. It will also "further explore the integration of social, content and technology that is more suitable for future trends, and promote the upgrade from consumer internet to industrial internet." In addition, it's investing more money into research and development to make sure the company survives this ordeal.