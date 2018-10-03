Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick offers 4K for $50

The device also ships with Amazon's newer Alexa Voice Remote (included with the Fire TV Cube), touting Bluetooth, "multidirectional" infrared and some much-needed buttons for power, volume and muting. You'll have more reason to use the remote, as well. Amazon noted that in-app Alexa control is coming to a number of more specialized video services, including AMC, HBO Now and Sony Crackle.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is up for pre-orders and will ship to both the US and Canada on October 31st. Germany, India and the UK will have to wait until November 14th, while Japan gets it by the end of 2018. You don't have to spend the full $50 if you just want the remote, for that matter. Amazon is making the Alexa Voice Remote available by itself for $30 with the same release dates as the media stick, while those looking for OTA TV to go with their streaming can get a Fire TV Recast bundle with broadcast-catching box, a 35-mile antenna and this stick for $250 -- $50 less than buying them separately.