Facebook's Marketplace adds AI help for buyers and sellers

If you only use Marketplace to find things to buy, try taking photos of real-world items you like next time. Facebook's new AI feature for buyers can now recommend listings based on a picture you upload. In the future, you'll be able to upload a photo of a space, like your living room, and the AI can surface listings of furniture to buy based on its layout and size. For now, though, you can use it to find specific items, say a replacement for an old pair of headphones you love or a chair of a certain size and design.

In addition to the new AI features, Facebook has introduced buyer and seller ratings, allowing people to give others a heads-up whether they had a bad or a good experience with a particular user. The platform has also introduced more robust reporting tools you can use to report listings, buyers and sellers from within its app.