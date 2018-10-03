Samsung's 85-inch 8K TV is available to pre-order for $15,000

We liked the Q900 in our brief eyes-on between its extreme resolution, vivid colors and high brightness (no mean feat given all the extra pixels). However, you're buying the TV purely for bragging rights at this stage. It's not just that there's a dearth of 8K-native content -- it's that the price of 8K sets is likely to plunge in the next few years, just as OLED and 4K prices fell through the floor. By the time there's enough 8K content to justify a set, the technology should be decidedly more affordable.