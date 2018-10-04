'Daredevil' season 3 trailer ushers in the return of Wilson Fisk

Today, Netflix released the first official trailer for the third season of Marvel's Daredevil starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll. All thirteen episodes will be available worldwide starting October 19th.
The trailer sets up an entirely new premise for Matt Murdock, who was presumed dead after the events of The Defenders. He's back, but operating in the shadows (and without the Daredevil costume) with a darker outlook than he previously had. When Wilson Fisk is released from prison and comes after Matt (and Daredevil), he must decide who he is and what he stands for.