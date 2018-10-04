'Twin Peaks VR' will take you inside the mind-bending Red Room

"Utilizing lines and sounds from the show itself, players will travel to Glastonbury Grove, only to end up in the puzzling Red Room," Collider Games said in a statement. "Fans of the series will follow in the footsteps of Special Agent Dale Cooper and try to make their way back into the life they left behind."

Twin Peaks VR includes places and dialogues from both the original series and the sequel. The game is developed for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift to only be available on Steam. It is yet to receive the final release date, but the attendees of the Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles will be given a first peek between October 13th – 14th.