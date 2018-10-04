Yahoo Together group chat app organizes conversations by topic

You have loads of group chat apps to choose from if you want to keep in touch with friends and family, but Yahoo's new entry promises a more organized experience than most. The company has launched a new app for Android and iOS called Yahoo Together, which can split up conversations into topics. In a room with a dozen people or so, things can quickly get lost. Together allows you to group conversations and slap an appropriate titled on each one, so you can follow them more closely than the general chat without having to create a separate room. And in case you only care about specific topics, you can also mute the rest.