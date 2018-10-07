Homeland Security has 'no reason to doubt' China spy chip refutals

Bloomberg has maintained that Chinese server firm Super Micro had installed surveillance chips on machines for nearly 30 companies, and that both Amazon and Apple reported the suspicious hardware to law enforcement as far back as 2015. Both companies have outright rejected the report, however, claiming that they found no such chips and never worked with the FBI on such a case. Apple went so far as to say it had "repeatedly and consistently" provided statements rejecting Bloomberg's account before it published the story.

The news outlet has stuck by its reporting so far. Without official support, though, the claims might not get much momentum. The DHS statement also suggests the US government's suspicion of Chinese technology has its limits -- in some cases, it wants to see evidence before it takes action.