Eminem-produced film 'Bodied' hits YouTube Premium November 28th

Bodied centers on Berkeley grad student Adam Merkin, played by Calum Worthy (American Vandal), who ends up competing in and winning a rap battle. As he continues to find success in the Oakland hip-hop world, he proceeds to alienate both people in the scene as well as those outside of it, like his girlfriend, parents and friends.

In the trailer, we see Adam as he rises through the ranks of the battle scene, getting both kudos for being "culturally sensitive by battle rap standards" and called out for cultural appropriation. And the various snippets of battles included in the trailer touch on topics like race, income gaps and Black Lives Matter.

Bodied was directed by Joseph Khan. It will premiere in select theaters November 2nd and YouTube Premium November 28th.