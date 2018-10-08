The Morning After: A very early hands-on with Google's Pixel 3 XL

One shop has somehow managed to snag a unit three days before the reveal

Google Pixel 3 XL hands-on in Hong Kong -- three days early

We're not sure there's ever been a phone quite as leaky as the Pixel 3 XL. But Engadget's Richard Lai went one better, spotting the new phone on sale (already!) in Hong Kong and giving it an early look-over. With a big ole notch, this Pixel 3 XL is apparently powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, but oddly enough, it only has 4GB of RAM. The 6.3-inch screen has a resolution of 2,960 by 1,440 and the phone comes boxed with all the requisite chargers, dongles and cables. The retailer, WahPhone Digital, which is actually offering this fully boxed device for a mere HK$15,880 or around US$2,030. Being first ain't cheap.

Australians with a certain watch-face feature are in for a headache.

Apple Watch daylight-saving bug leaves Series 4 devices in a loop

Some Australian Apple Watch Series 4 owners have reported that their devices are stuck in reboot loops after the country switched to daylight-savings time this weekend. Apparently, the Activity complication on the Series 4's Infograph Modular face doesn't know how to handle a day that's an hour short -- so long as that complication is active, the smartwatch crashes and restarts until it runs out of power. Some users have had success changing the face through the Watch app on the iPhone, but the only surefire solution may be to wait until the shortened day is over.

It's showing the same signs that Voyager 1 did several years ago.

Voyager 2 probe may be on the edge of interstellar space

NASA's Voyager 2 probe may be close to joining its sibling and entering interstellar space. The vessel has been detecting a five percent increase in cosmic rays since late August, suggesting that it's close to crossing the heliopause (the edge of the solar wind bubble, aka the heliosphere) and entering the interstellar realm. It'll be just the second human-built object to have entered interstellar space. Future beyond-the-Solar-System missions may not take place for a very long time, so you'll probably want to savor this moment while it lasts.

