Dyson Airwrap can curl or straighten your hair using less heat

Having already worked on 1,600 kilometers worth of real human hair, Dyson obviously wasn't going to stop at its Supersonic hair dryer. In fact, the engineers have found a new purpose for the Supersonic's V9 digital motor. Announced in New York today, this rod-shaped Dyson Airwrap is positioned as an advanced curler that can also straighten or dry your hair, depending on which attachment you use.
The device can curl, straighten or just dry your hair, depending on which nozzle you attach to the top part of the rod. This operates on temperatures no higher than 150°C/302°F instead of the usual 200-250°C/392-482°F range, and given how it uses air flow to gently wrap your hair around it (it's called the "Coanda effect"), there's apparently no risk of hair tangling.
Also, apparently conventional hair curlers require totally dry hair, but the Airwrap can also work on hair that's 90% dry; or simply pop on the hair-drying nozzle for some quick blowdrying (but obviously less effective than the Supersonic).
For straightening, there are attachments for different types of hair depending on hardness vs. softness. In the US it's going on sale in three packages, with both the Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape kit (for flat hair) and the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control kit (for "frizz prone hair" available for $500, while the Dyson Air Wrap Complete set with all of the attachments for different types for $550.