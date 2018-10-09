Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dyson
save
Save
share

Dyson Airwrap can curl or straighten your hair using less heat

It's also mesmerizing to watch your hair wrap itself around the device.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
31m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Dyson

Having already worked on 1,600 kilometers worth of real human hair, Dyson obviously wasn't going to stop at its Supersonic hair dryer. In fact, the engineers have found a new purpose for the Supersonic's V9 digital motor. Announced in New York today, this rod-shaped Dyson Airwrap is positioned as an advanced curler that can also straighten or dry your hair, depending on which attachment you use.

Gallery: Dyson Airwrap Styler | 6 Photos

6

Airwrap styler soft smoothing brush attachment

The device can curl, straighten or just dry your hair, depending on which nozzle you attach to the top part of the rod. This operates on temperatures no higher than 150°C/302°F instead of the usual 200-250°C/392-482°F range, and given how it uses air flow to gently wrap your hair around it (it's called the "Coanda effect"), there's apparently no risk of hair tangling.

Also, apparently conventional hair curlers require totally dry hair, but the Airwrap can also work on hair that's 90% dry; or simply pop on the hair-drying nozzle for some quick blowdrying (but obviously less effective than the Supersonic).

For straightening, there are attachments for different types of hair depending on hardness vs. softness. In the US it's going on sale in three packages, with both the Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape kit (for flat hair) and the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control kit (for "frizz prone hair" available for $500, while the Dyson Air Wrap Complete set with all of the attachments for different types for $550.

Source: Dyson
In this article: airwrap, curler, dyson, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hair, haircare, hairstyler, home, styler, v9
By Richard Lai @richardlai

Richard's love for gadgets was probably triggered by an electric shock at the age of five while poking his finger into power sockets for no reason. He managed to destroy a few more desktops and phones until he was sent to England for school. Somehow he ended up in London, where he had the golden opportunity to buy a then senior editor a pint of lager, and here we are.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr