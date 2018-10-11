Amy Winehouse's hologram will tour with a live band in 2019

Hologram tours are, of course, not at all unprecedented, as many will recall the holographic Tupac performance at Coachella in 2012 which opened a floodgate of post-death holographic musical performances. Artists such as Biggie Smalls, Whitney Houston, and even comedians Andy Kaufman and Redd Fox have performed as holograms. It's a trend that shows no sign of ceasing. In fact, BASE Hologram currently runs Roy Orbison: In Dreams and Callas In Concert featuring opera legend Maria Callas who died in 1977.

Amy Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse, said, "Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way." Tickets for the tour have not yet been released, but updates can be found on BASE Hologram's website.