Apple boosts in-house chip program with $600 million acquisition

In June this year, Nikkei and other sites reported that Apple was working on its own power management chips in an attempt to centralize manufacturing and reduce costs. That would have come at the expense of Dialog, which has been making chips for Apple since the original iPhone. It relies on Apple for about three quarters of its revenue, and recently warned investors that Apple had slashed orders by around 30 percent.

The acquisition of 300 people, or 16 percent of Dialog's workforce, is Apple's largest ever in terms of personnel, Techcrunch noted. The teams are based in Italy, England, Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Apple will reportedly be co-locating with Dialog and may take over entire buildings in some cases. "Dialog has deep expertise in chip development, and we are thrilled to have this talented group of engineers who've long supported our products now working directly for Apple," said Apple hardware SVP Johny Srouji.

Apple is supposedly most interested in the power management circuits developed by Dialog. The aim is to reduce power draw on devices like the Watch and AirPod Wireless headphones. Following the acquisition, Dialog said it will focus its non-Apple business on Internet of Things (IoT), automotive and storage tech.