Google Assistant makes it easier to go clothes shopping on Asos

Looking at clothes to buy online can be therapeutic, but sometimes you just want to quickly find something to wear for an impromptu event without having to wade through thousands of choices. Asos is giving you a way to do that using Google Assistant -- you simply have to say "Hey Google, talk to Asos" to summon its shopping bot Enki through your smart speaker or the Assistant app on Android or iOS. You can then tell Enki what listings you'd like to see, like say, fleece cardigans for layering or the newest additions to the store.