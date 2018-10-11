Facebook's 3D photos are here

In May during its F8 conference, Facebook announced that it was working on a feature that would take a typical 2D picture and make it appear three-dimensional when posted in the News Feed. Now, it's beginning to roll out 3D photos to everyone, allowing users to "bring scenes to life with depth and movement." All you have to do is take a photo in portrait mode and then start creating a new post on Facebook. Tap the menu icon in the top right of the post screen and select "3D Photo," and that will bring you to the portrait photo folder in your phone. Once you select the photo you want, just post it as you usually would, adding a caption and sharing it to your feed.
You can see what 3D photos look like in the video above and you'll be able to view them in the News Feed as well as in VR with Oculus Go or Oculus Rift. Facebook suggests using photos with multiple layers of depth, subjects that have contrasting colors to their backgrounds and subjects that have solid edges and texture. That way, your subject will stand out more distinctly from its background, allowing for a more 3D look.
The ability to create 3D photos is rolling out now and it should reach everyone in the coming weeks. But everyone will be able to view 3D photos starting today.