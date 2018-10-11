Google rolls out G Suite security threat alerts

Centralizing these warnings and pairing them with tools should enable administrators to deal with potential threats much more efficiently. And Google's system should be capable of flagging large-scale phishing attacks, malware, suspicious activity and "government-backed attacks."

The portal will also hold details of corporate devices and will shout if it thinks that a phone or tablet has been jailbroken or rooted.

Security Center will be rolled out to G Suite administrators over the next couple of weeks, and should enable companies to get a better handle on their digital security.