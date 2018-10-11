Google is giving parents a toolkit to educate kids on internet safety

The kits come as part of Google and the National PTA's new program that will provide $1,000 grants to PTAs across the country. A total of 200 awards will be given out to set up online safety workshops, and a kit will be provided to each winner. The partnership between Google and the National PTA marks an expansion of the company's Be Internet Awesome campaign, which it launched last year along with an online game that teaches kids the basics of internet safety.

Google won't be making the internet safety kit available to consumers, though. Instead it will work with schools and parent organizations to distribute them and set up workshops at schools, according to VentureBeat. The presentations included in the kits will be made available online for anyone to view later this year.