Garmin's rugged $300 smartwatch can last two weeks on a charge

In addition to being able to withstand getting soaked and slammed around, the Instinct can also monitor your heart rate, calories burned, steps taken, distance traveled, stress levels and sleep patterns. It can track different kinds of sports and activities, including hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking and skiing. If you pair it with a smartphone, it can receive alerts for texts and emails, as well, so you can keep your phone in your bag while you hike. The device can last for 14 days in smartwatch mode, 16 hours in GPS mode and 40 hours in battery-saving mode. It will set you back $300, which is less than half the price of Garmin's Fenix5 rugged smartwatch, and is now available on Garmin's website and some retailers.