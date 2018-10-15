Pixel camera app will support external mics on October 18th

Google made much ado of the Pixel line's suitability to pro photography with its Annie Leibovitz partnership, but it couldn't really say the same for video when owners still have to use the built-in microphone with the official camera app. That won't be an issue for much longer, though. Google is adding support for Android-friendly wired external mics on October 18th, the same day as the Pixel 3 launch. And you won't need one the latest models, either -- any Pixel phone will do the trick.