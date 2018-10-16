Microsoft's Cortana mobile beta adds conversational voice control

The beta also introduces some valuable new controls, including music and podcast playback for Spotify, iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as meetings, reminders and timers. Workers can even join Skype and Teams meetings with spoken commands, not to mention fine-tune calendars and send quick emails.

You have to be part of the beta programs for Android or iOS to try the new features, and Windows Central notes that the test release doesn't appear to be available yet. When it does come, though, it might give you a reason to try Cortana if you've been sticking to Alexa or a built-in voice assistant.