GOAT sneaker marketplace partners with NBA player Kyle Kuzma

GOAT's website and app allow shoe fanatics to buy authentic sneakers, both new and discontinued. The LA-based company touts that they list a whopping 75,000 pairs of in-demand footwear on their platform, both new and used. To avoid the tripping up on knockoffs, each pair is vetted as the real deal by GOAT before a purchase is complete. Kuzma's brand ambassadorship with GOAT is a big step for the sneaker reselling platform, showing just how influential the platform is in the market. Sure, Kuzma's no LeBron James, but it's still a partnership worth noting.

This isn't the first sponsorship for Kuzma, who announced in June that he was partnering with Humbyl Coin, a cryptocurrency geared toward fantasy sports. He also has a preexisting relationship with Nike. Between fantasy sports cryptocurrency and GOAT, Kuzma's on the bleeding edge of athlete tech.