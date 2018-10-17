SoundCloud brings lossless streaming to Go+ subscribers

SoundCloud is giving its Go+ subscribers access to higher quality streaming. The top tier service from the company now offers lossless streaming, meaning that, whenever content is uploaded in a lossless format, subscribers will have the option of streaming that audio in full quality. Just head to your SoundCloud settings and adjust your selection under "Streaming quality" to opt in.
While Tidal and Deezer have lossless streaming options for $20 per month, other music services like Apple Music and Spotify don't yet offer that level of streaming quality. Spotify does appear to be working on lossless streaming, however.
SoundCloud's lossless streaming option is only available to SoundCloud Go+ subscribers. The ad-free service costs $10 per month.