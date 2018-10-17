'The Stanley Parable' rewards you for not playing in five years

I have the news you've all been waiting for.



Today is the first day that it is possible to legitimately get the Go Outside achievement in The Stanley Parable. pic.twitter.com/3ZxYbJdGhK — Davey Wreden (@HelloCakebread) October 17, 2018

Obviously, if you played it at a later date, you still have to wait before you can unlock this achievement. But don't be antsy and accidentally turn on the game, because then you'll have to wait another five years for a chance at unlocking it.

