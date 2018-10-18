‘Papers, Please’ creator debuts ‘Return of the Obra Dinn’

Return of the Obra Dinn, the first-person mystery from Papers, Please creator Lucas Pope, is now available. The game has been in the works for some time, with Pope revealing the project and releasing an early demo back in 2014, and it features a rather distinct aesthetic, due to Pope's use of 1-bit rendering. "I'd like to capture the detailed black and white look of old Mac games in a realtime first-person game," Pope said in 2014. "I plan to push it grittier and less cartoon-like than those old games; the hard part will be keeping everything legible without it becoming an unreadable mess of dithered pixels."
Return of the Obra Dinn is out!https://t.co/EkmeaIVPl2 pic.twitter.com/nIhxnyvd5T— Lucas Pope (@dukope) October 18, 2018
In the game, you play the part of an insurance adjuster investigating a once-thought missing ship that has mysteriously returned to London, seemingly without a crew. Pope said on Twitter that the game's low-resolution look won't be for everybody, so if you don't like it, you can ask for a refund. You can snag the game here.