Apple iPhone Xr pre-orders are now open

The 128GB version will cost you $50 more, while the 256GB one will set you back $900. Prices could vary a bit depending on which carrier you choose -- it's available on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon -- though you could also buy one unlocked and just activate it later. The phone will ship starting on October 26th. If you still haven't decided whether to get an iPhone Xs an Xs Max or an Xr, make sure to check out our comparison post that shows how the three options differ from each other.