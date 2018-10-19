Apple now offers a USB-C Watch charger

The iPhone XR made its entrance today, but that's not the only new product available in the Apple Store. The company also introduced a USB-C charger for the Apple Watch. Up until now, the only official option for charging your Apple Watch was a USB-A cable, which made it difficult if you wanted to charge directly from your late 2016 and on MacBook Pro. If you're interested in picking up the cable, it will set you back the same as the USB-A Apple Watch one: $29.