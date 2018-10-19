BepiColombo orbiters take off for Mercury tonight

Once BepiColombo launches—as it is scheduled to do tonight—it'll spend seven years making the roundabout trip to Mercury, which will include a flyby of Earth in 2020, two passes of Venus, and six different flybys of Mercury before it reaches the planet's orbit in 2025. Once they reach their destination, the crafts will have the sun beating down on them. Both have been coated with temperature-resistant layers that should help stave off temperatures of up to 660 degrees Fahrenheit, per the European Space Agency. Assuming they make it safe and sound, the crafts will be the first to visit Mercury since NASA crashed a probe into it in 2015.

The two crafts of the BepiColombo mission will be sent off into space this evening when they are launched atop an Ariane 5 rocket. They'll take off from the French Guiana. Liftoff is scheduled to take place at 9:45 PM Eastern time. The ESA will provide live streaming coverage of the launch starting at 9:15 PM ET (the player is also embedded above) if you're interested in the pre-game show.