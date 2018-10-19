Funimation shows leave Crunchyroll following Sony's acquisition

Its contract with Crunchyroll is set to expire on November 9th, but it's not entirely clear if it's pulling all its shows from the platform or if it'll leave a few available. All the titles it's removing from Crunchyroll (and VRV) will be exclusively available on its own streaming service FunimationNow. The company first teamed up with Sony to develop the service, which was launched in 2016. Fukunaga said that going forward, the company will cater to both dub and sub fans, while also releasing dubbed titles at a faster pace.