Amazon fixes security flaws allowing smart home hijacks

Zimperium, which found the flaws, is waiting until 30 days after the disclosure to provide the technical details required by FreeRTOS' open source license. This should give smaller outfits an opportunity to fix the flaws, Zimperium said.

These kinds of flaw disclosures are far from unusual, but they're relatively new here. Amazon Web Services took the reins for FreeRTOS' core just under a year ago in November 2017. This was a test of sorts for Amazon's ability to respond to these issues, and so far it appears to have passed.