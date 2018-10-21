Facebook reportedly aims to buy a 'major' cybersecurity company

It's not certain how close Facebook might be to a deal, although it could close a purchase by the end of 2018. Facebook has declined to comment.

An acquisition could help Facebook bolster its defenses, improve its expertise and reduce the chances of a coding mistake compromising millions of users. It might also be as much about the perception behind any such move as anything else. Between the hack and previous incidents like the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook's trustworthiness has taken a tumble. A large purchase would signal that the company is serious about upgrading its security, even if the newly-bought technology is only partially useful.