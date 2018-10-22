Future Windows 10 update will soften the blow of Spectre patches

Like with other companies, Microsoft's Spectre and Meltdown security fixes introduced a performance hit -- it mostly affected servers, but it was there. Thankfully, that blow shouldn't be quite so severe in the next several months. The company's Mehmet Iyigun has confirmed that a major Windows 10 update in the first half of 2019 will use Google's Retpoline solution to mitigate Spectre version 2 attacks without the usual slowdown. The improvement should be such that the impact will be "noise-level" in most situations. You may not even notice, then.
There's no indication this fix will be available outside of Windows 10's first big 2019 release. This won't need a more drastic microcode update, though, and it won't depend on collaboration with chip companies like AMD and Intel. Relief is in sight -- it's just a question of whether or not you're willing and able to update to Microsoft's latest software as soon as it's available.
Yes, we have enabled retpoline by default in our 19H1 flights along with what we call "import optimization" to further reduce perf impact due to indirect calls in kernel-mode. Combined, these reduce the perf impact of Spectre v2 mitigations to noise-level for most scenarios. https://t.co/CPlYeryV9K— Mehmet Iyigun (@mamyun) October 18, 2018