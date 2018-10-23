Apple iPhone XR review: The best iPhone for most people

After living with the iPhone XR for a week, I can safely say that most people (which might not include those of you reading Engadget) simply will not care about the dip in resolution. It's true that you can see some individual pixels if you press your nose right up against the glass. It's also true that you can easily spot the difference between the XR and XS displays when zooming in on photos. In typical, everyday use, though, the difference is negligible. Yes, you can tell it's different from a premium Apple display, and yes, it would've been nice if Apple just went with the industry standard 1080p. Even so, I've found this display to be good enough. And I seriously doubt the average person upgrading from an older iPhone will find much to complain about. Colors are bright and vivid, and viewing angles are still excellent.

Apple's choice to go LCD on the XR does mean the company had to make a few more compromises. The bezels that run around the display are a little thicker here than on the XS, mostly because of the bright row of LEDs that run along the bottom of the panel. (Remember: Unlike OLEDs, LCD screens need to be backlit.) Because Apple couldn't just leave the bottom bezel thicker than the rest, there's a little extra space around the whole screen. They don't detract from the screen itself, but they're definitely noticeable.

While it has nothing to do with the type of screen being used, the lack of Apple's pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology is noticeable. A lot of people I know never actually use it, and it almost certainly would've driven the XR's cost up, but hey, it debuted on the 6S back in 2015, and ditching it in a phone that is otherwise superior feels a bit odd.