Google is testing Android Messages integration on Chrome OS

It's not entirely clear what the full requirements are to be able to access the feature. Some of those who were able to activate it have Pixelbooks, but at least one person who was able to switch it on has a Samsung Chromebook Plus. Those who do get access to it can find the option to set up messaging integration under the Connected Devices menu of Chrome OS, where it's now bundled with Instant Tethering and Smart Lock.

If you have a Pixel 2 or a Pixel 2XL device, a Chromebook and the guts to try out the Chrome OS dev channel, you might be able to test it out, as well. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for the feature to come out -- the good news is that we now have proof that Google hasn't abandoned the project.

Image: Chrome Unboxed