Lenovo updates Smart Display with Google Home Hub features

Multi-room audio adds your display to a speaker group and allows you to play music throughout your home, while Live Albums will automatically pick your best photos and display them. You can see who's at the door without having to ask thanks to Nest Hello Doorbell, and the handy Home View allows you to see all your smart home devices at once. In addition to these features, Smart Display owners in both 8-inch and 10-inch sizes will be able to control many different media and entertainment devices, including certain televisions, set-top boxes, speakers, smart remotes and more via touch or voice.