Misfit's $250 Vapor 2 smartwatch adds GPS and NFC

Like the model before it, the swim-proof Vapor 2 is an attractive device with a round AMOLED display and 4GB of storage. The watch will be available in two stainless steel case sizes, 41mm and 46mm. Between the various strap and bezel options, there are eight colorways to peruse.

Misfit's Vapor 2 watch will be available "soon" via Misfit.com and other retailers for $250, which is $50 more than its predecessor.