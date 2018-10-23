Walmart offers free two-day shipping for hundreds of third-party sellers

It's that time of the year again when retailers wave perks and promos in your face to earn your business. Walmart is hoping to lure you away from Amazon by offering free two-day shipping for millions more items sold by third-party Marketplace sellers on top of the ones it's selling directly. The retailer has teamed up with hundreds of top-selling third-party merchants to expand its free shipping offer for purchases worth $35 and above. You don't need to pay a membership fee to take advantage of it, the company kept stressing in its announcement, perhaps in an effort to remind you that Amazon Prime now costs $119 a year in the US.
In addition, Walmart is also making Marketplace returns a lot simpler. You can either print a return label from your Walmart account or go to the nearest store. If you choose the latter, simply pack the item up and bring it to a Walmart Services desk, and the company will facilitate the return for you. That could make sending back your fussy friend's Christmas gift a lot more hassle-free. The retailer will start rolling out its expanded free shipping offer and easier return system in November.