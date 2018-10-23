Zero Motorcycles' 2019 line-up boasts more power and longer range

The biggest changes come in the form of more power and a longer range. The entry-level Zero S and DS, both with the base ZF7.2 battery, are now getting a 35 percent increase in horsepower and an eight percent faster top speed, putting them on par with your standard internal combustion engine bikes.

The S and DS with the optional ZF14.4 power pack, meanwhile, can now cover 223 miles of city riding and 150 miles of combined range, and come with a brand new long-term storage mode (great if you stash your bike away over winter). The Charge Tank option, which allows riders to charge a whopping 600 percent faster and was previously only available on 2018 model bikes, can now be installed on older Zero models as well.

The bikes have had some cosmetic changes, too, including a taller windscreen, tank grip pads, bark busters and new color options, such as the DSR's sleek bronze and yellow finish. Prices for the new line-up range from $8,495 for the shorter range Zero FX and FXS, to $19,390 for the long-range Zero SR.