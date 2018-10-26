Bragi asks court to block sales of OnePlus 'Dash' products

The company reiterated some of its justifications for the trademark dispute, including claims of similar branding, similar categories and the increasing likelihood of overlap (such as OnePlus' Bullets Wireless earbuds). However, it acknowledged that it didn't have evidence of "actual confusion" among customers and argued this shouldn't affect the outcome.

A hearing for the injunction is slated for December 12th.

We've asked OnePlus for comment. It's reasonable to presume that the company will object to the potential injunction, though, especially if the 6T is still using anything Dash-branded. If the court grants Bragi's request, it could disrupt 6T sales mere weeks after the phone's November 6th release. OnePlus can change the packaging and software references, of course, but that's likely something it would want to avoid at this stage.