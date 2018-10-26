Latest Chrome OS update includes a redesigned tablet interface

There are some valuable under-the-hood changes, too. Chrome OS now has native support for SMB file sharing, so it should behave much more nicely around networked storage. You'll also see playback for the brand new AV1 video format on Intel-based machines, and controls that let you decide when Chrome Extensions are allowed to run. If you're particularly security-conscious, you'll be glad to hear that Chrome OS now warns you when you enter personal data on non-HTTPS websites.

As with many Chrome OS updates, this should roll out to devices over the "next several days."