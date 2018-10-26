Lime offers free bike and scooter rentals on Election Day

Come Election Day, all you'll have to do is enter the code LIME2VOTE18 in the Lime app to unlock a free trip on any of the company's available two-wheeled rides. The offer is good in the more than 100 cities in the US in which Lime operates. You'll also be able to find out where your polling place is, how to get there, or how to request an absentee ballot through information provided by Vote.org and I am a voter. The organizations have partnered with Lime for the election day promotion.



There are some things you might want to note regarding Lime's promotion. First, the rides are free for anyone. You don't have to actually go cast a vote in order to cash in on. Second, the free ride is only good for 30 minutes. That might not be long enough make the full trip if you have to wait in line to cast your ballot. Midterm elections usually see lower turnout, but districts with a shrinking number of voting locations or additional verification steps like voter identification requirements can lead to added time.



If biking or scootering isn't quite your speed, Uber is offering $10 credits to get people to the polls (you'll have to pay your way back, though) and Lyft is giving free and discounted rides on November 6th.